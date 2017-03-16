Trump’s $1.1 Trillion Federal Budget Proposal Supports A Very Specific Agenda

President Donald Trump proposed a federal budget on Thursday that would ramp up spending for the military, while decreasing funds for scientific research, the arts community and programs that significantly impact the poor, NBC News reports.
The $1.1 trillion budget, titled “America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again,” allocates $54 billion dollars to the Pentagon and the building of Trump’s border wall on the Mexican border.
According to NBC, the Environmental Protection Agency would lose about 31 percent in funding, amounting to $2.6 billion; while the Department of Agriculture would lose about 21 percent, or $4.7 billion; and the State would be down 28 percent, or $10 billion.
The proposal would also eliminate arts specific programs like the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development would see its budget decrease by $6 billion, or 13 percent, shuttering programs supported by the Community Development Block program, CNBC reports. The initiative stages rehabilitation projects for housing developments and improves facilities for health-care and child-care.
“To come in and blatantly eliminate these programs because you’re trying to meet a budget number without talking to the stakeholders, the constituents of these programs, is a little concerning,” said Stephen Glaude, CEO of the Coalition for Nonprofit Housing and Economic Development in a CNBC interview. “In fact, it’s more than a little concerning. It’s actually alarming.”
Trump’s budget cut would also eliminate legal aid for the poor and heating assistance for low-income Americans, NBC reports.
The proposed budget would need to go through a series of congressional approvals before it is legitimized, but several congressional Democrats have threatened to stage a government shutdown in response to the proposal, much like their congressional GOP predecessors did in 2013.
SOURCE: NBC News, The Washington Post, CNBC
SEE ALSO:
It’s Official: Hate Crimes Rise Under Trump
Trump’s Revised Travel Ban Is Again Struck Down
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25