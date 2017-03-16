NAACP Holds Town Hall On Racial Issues

Last night (Wed) the NAACP held a town Hall at St. Aug University on racial issues that are effecting our local communities.

This conversation was planned in advanced but was well needed with the racial issues that are affecting some of our local schools lately.

“This conversation is not about somebody calling you the N-word,” said the Rev. William Barber, president of the North Carolina NAACP and the town hall moderator. “This conversation is to go deeper, to help us understand what we mean when we say systemic racism.”

Activists, theologians, scholars and educators spoke about bridging the gap of poverty and ending racism and classism.

