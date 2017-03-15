Darren Wilson Admits He And Ferguson Police Used The N-Word To Refer To African-Americans

In a court document filed in a civil case trail against former Ferguson police officer, it’s been revealed that Wilson and other local police admitted to calling African-Americans as the “N-word.” As we all know, Wilson was acquitted by a grand jury for the 2014 shooting death of unarmed Black teen

According to The Washington Post, when asked had Wilson ever used the word n-word to refer to African-Americans and if he had heard fellow Ferguson police officers doing so, in both cases, Wilson replied through his attorney, “Admitted.”

However on Monday, Wilson’s lawyers said that their client didn’t use the N-word—only when repeating witness accounts given to him during police investigations. He also denied in court documents that he had used racial epitaphs while on duty.

“Officer Wilson did admit in discovery responses that he used the n-word and has heard former officer(s) use the n-word on at least one occasion but, he did so while repeating/reporting what a victim, witness or suspect etc., relayed to him while conducting an investigation or preparing a report,” Greg Kloeppel, Wilson’s attorney, said in an email to the newspaper.

“He never used the n-word to refer to an African-American in a racist or derogatory manner and he never repeated a racist joke while on duty.”

So let’s get this right Mr. Kloeppel: The other police use the N-word while on duty except your client? And while he may use racial epitaphs at home, he only says them at work when he is repeating what others, including what witnesses, have said?

In addition, the court documents revealed new info that includes: Wilson saying that he instructed Brown to “get the f— back;” Wilson denying grabbing Brown by the teen’s clothing; and Wilson ad

mitting that he reached

through the car window and grabbed Brown by the arm. Yet,

it’s important to note that this filing doesn’t reveal anything that would shed any new light on the day that Brown was shot and killed, nor does it contradict the grand jury testimony that Wilson gave in 2014.

These new statements are responses to questions that attorneys for Brown’s family asked Wilson that will be part of a civil trial they have filed against Wilson, the City of Ferguson, former Ferguson police chief Tom Jackson, and the St. Louis County Police Department, the WaPo noted. The trial is set to start in 2018.

This particular news comes shortly after never seen before footage of Brown on the day he died was unveiled in the new documentary Stranger Fruit on Saturday.

As we previously reported, the footage from the film, which debuted on Saturday at the SXSW festival in Austin, shows Brown entering Ferguson Market and Liquor shortly after 1 a.m. on the day he died. He approaches the counter, hands over what appears to be a bag, and subsequently takes a bag with cigarillos. After that, it appears that the teen walks toward the door, but then tosses the cigarillos back across the counter. He then leaves.

Jason Pollock, the film’s director, says the new footage undermines the belief that Brown had committed a robbery when he came back to that same store eleven hours later.

“They destroyed Michael’s character with the tape, and they didn’t show us what actually happened,” said Pollock. “So this shows [the police’s] intention to make him look bad. And shows suppression of evidence.”

