Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Kerry Washington Designs A Bag To Promote Financial Empowerment For Abuse Victims

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Scandal star Kerry Washington has teamed up with Aquatalia to create a designer bag in support of ending domestic violence. With the approach of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, this couldn’t have come at a better time. The bag design is part of Allstate Foundation‘s program, Purple Purse, that focuses on financial empowerment of abuse victims.

Bloomingdales will have the exclusive purse on their website and their New York City location on 59th Street for $595.00. All of the proceeds of sales will go towards ending domestic violence through the Purple Purse nonprofit for victims and survivors.

“I’ve been working to help end gender-based violence for some time, and fashion is something I’m very passionate about, so it was the perfect way to combine two areas of interest,” Kerry tells WWD. For the past three years, the Scandal actress has designed bags for the Purple Purse organization. Financial empowerment for victims is at the center of the project for reasons many aren’t aware of when it comes to abusive relationships. “I never knew what financial abuse was before I started working with Allstate and Purple Purse, because the wounds are so invisible. It’s the number-one reason women don’t leave abusive relationships and it occurs in 99 percent of all cases of domestic violence.”

Get more information on domestic violence and the vision of Purple Purse here.

DON’T MISS:

Hot Mama: Kerry Washington Shows Off Post-Baby Bod At Writers Guild Awards

RHOAS9’ Recap: Bob Whitfield Is Cancelled After Joking About Domestic Violence

Evening Minute: Columbus Short’s Ex-Wife Tanee McCall to TMZ: ‘Domestic Violence Is Not Entertainment’

HelloBeautiful Presents Women To Know, Class Of 2017: The Comeback Queens

22 photos Launch gallery

HelloBeautiful Presents Women To Know, Class Of 2017: The Comeback Queens

Continue reading HelloBeautiful Presents Women To Know, Class Of 2017: The Comeback Queens

HelloBeautiful Presents Women To Know, Class Of 2017: The Comeback Queens


 

 

abusive relationship , Allstate Foundation , domestic violence awareness , Financial Abuse , Kerry Washington , sexual assault awareness

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 6 days ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 4 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 4 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago