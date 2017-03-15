Lifestyle
Cardi B Is Giving Us 90’s Fashion Realness During A Photoshoot With The Source

Hello Beautiful Staff
Love And Hip Hop Atlanta star Cardi B took a quick break during her interview with Source Magazine to pose in some 90’s retrowear. Cardi took us down memory lane wearing a Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, light colored jeans and some classic Timberlands. This is such a flashback to 90’s New York fashion!

Her hair was swooped up in a cute ponytail (with the baby hair gelled down on the sides – yes!) and sported some “round-the-way-girl” bamboo earrings to complete her 90’s look.

Cardi was on set to interview with Source Magazine’s “HERVoice” to talk about her career as an artist and the her biggest turn-offs about men. She also chatted about what it’s like to be a female artist in a male-dominated business.

Check out what Cardi had to say from her days of mixtapes to her newly released album, Gansta B*tch Music vol.2.

