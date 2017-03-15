Get Up Erica
Montel Dorsey On Why People Must Embrace Love More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Montel Dorsey is a singer, songwriter, musician, producer, choir director and pastor. He talks with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about doing ministry for over twenty years. He also discusses his “MUniversity,” a conglomerate of professionals who have come from various backgrounds and love God. God has delivered them, he explains, and now they are able to be transparent with others when they are in need. He also chats about his new album “Love Over Hate,” and the concept behind it.

“I think we need to express more love,” Montel says. He explains that we are more effective when we speak in love, saying “I can give you a right message in a wrong spirit.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

