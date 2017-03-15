Lynn Whitfield On What “Greenleaf” Has Taught Her About Being First Lady Of A Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lynn Whitfield is an incredible actress who has made her name legendary with a body of countless timeless roles. Now, she stars as Lady Mae on OWN’s popular drama, “Greenleaf.” She chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about the premiere of season two of the show tonight, and what audiences can expect from this next season.

Lynn also shares her experience of playing a bishop’s wife & first lady of the church, “there’s Michelle Obama, there’s Queen Elizabeth and then there’s the First Lady of a church.” She talks about what she has learned about the responsibilities of a church’s first lady. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

