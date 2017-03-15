Debra Pierce On How She Got Over Her Hesitancy To Become A First Lady [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Debra Pierce is the First Lady of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. She explains why she was hesitant at first when her husband told her he wanted to start a church, and what her concern really was when she found out she would have to step into the prominent role of first lady.

Debra shares the advice she would give to someone who just found out that they will become a First Lady. Plus, she talks about their upcoming event “No Greater Love,” which was spurred by the belief that “he who serves the city wins the city for Jesus.” She explains that they give away groceries, free gas, clothing, meals and more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

