Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Debra Pierce On How She Got Over Her Hesitancy To Become A First Lady [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Debra Pierce is the First Lady of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. She explains why she was hesitant at first when her husband told her he wanted to start a church, and what her concern really was when she found out she would have to step into the prominent role of first lady.

Debra shares the advice she would give to someone who just found out that they will become a First Lady. Plus, she talks about their upcoming event “No Greater Love,” which was spurred by the belief  that “he who serves the city wins the city for Jesus.” She explains that they give away groceries, free gas, clothing, meals and more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Lynn Whitfield On What “Greenleaf” Has Taught Her About Being First Lady Of A Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Tara Jenkins On Stepping Into The Role Of First Lady At A Young Age [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Erica Campbell On How Being A First Lady Has Changed Her Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married Longer Than 20 Years!

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married Longer Than 20 Years!

Continue reading Debra Pierce On How She Got Over Her Hesitancy To Become A First Lady [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married Longer Than 20 Years!

church , debra pierce , First Lady , husband , marriage , wife

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 7 days ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 4 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 4 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago