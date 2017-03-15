Healthy Ever After: Dayna Caddell Opens Up About Her Battle With Autoimmune Disease [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter Dayna Caddell talked with Erica Campbell about National Autoimmune Deficiency Awareness Month. Dayna explains that an Autoimmune disease is when your immune system attacks itself, the cells that are affected determines which disease you have. She explains that she has been fighting the disease for five years, and trying different methods of treating and fighting it.

Dayna talks about getting mis-diagnosed over and over before finally landing on the correct diagnosis. She also talks about her push for awareness about the disease and what she is doing to bring awareness about the disease, and why she feels she needs to do so. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

