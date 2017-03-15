Lifestyle
Where Are Our Girls? 10 Black Teens Have Gone Missing In The Washington, D.C. Area

Major media outlets have ignored the disappearance of 10 young women of color from the D.C. area.

The Light NC staff
For the third day in a row the Black Lives Matter movement...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty


Thanks to a series of viral tweets, the world has learned the names of 10 women of color who disappeared from the Washington, D.C. area over the past 10 days.

Twitter user @BlackMarvelGirl tweeted out photos and information about 8 Black girls who were reported missing in the last week on Sunday night. @BlackMarvelGirl’s tweets gained traction receiving 35,000 retweets in 12 hours, Teen Vogue reports.

The stream of tweets illuminated the erasure of missing women of color from major media outlets.

Currently, 15-year-old Jacqueline Lassey, 13-year-old Yahshaiyah Enoch, 15-year-old Antwan Jordan, 15-year-old Juliana Otero, 15-year-old Dashann Trikia Wallace, 13-year-old Aniya McNeil, 15-year-old Dayanna White, 16-year-old Talisha Coles and are all still missing.

If you have any information on the location of the missing teens, call the Washington, D.C. police department at 202-727-9099.

SOURCE: TEEN VOGUE

