Where Are Our Girls? 10 Black Teens Have Gone Missing In The Washington, D.C. Area

Thanks to a series of viral tweets, the world has learned the names of 10 women of color who disappeared from the Washington, D.C. area over the past 10 days.

Twitter user @BlackMarvelGirl tweeted out photos and information about 8 Black girls who were reported missing in the last week on Sunday night. @BlackMarvelGirl’s tweets gained traction receiving 35,000 retweets in 12 hours, Teen Vogue reports.

The stream of tweets illuminated the erasure of missing women of color from major media outlets.

Currently, 15-year-old Jacqueline Lassey, 13-year-old Yahshaiyah Enoch, 15-year-old Antwan Jordan, 15-year-old Juliana Otero, 15-year-old Dashann Trikia Wallace, 13-year-old Aniya McNeil, 15-year-old Dayanna White, 16-year-old Talisha Coles and are all still missing.

If you have any information on the location of the missing teens, call the Washington, D.C. police department at 202-727-9099.

SOURCE: TEEN VOGUE

MORE NEWS

Mother Allegedly Watched Her Daughter’s Suicide On Facebook Live, Leaving Taunting Comments

Asian-Owned Beauty Supply Store Faces Boycott After Owner Attacks Black Customer

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: