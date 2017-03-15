Cold Temps Bring Out White Flags At Shelters

White flags outside of shelters means no one in need of warm shelter will be turned away in the triangle area.

When the white flag flies outside the Durham Rescue Mission, the organization calls it Operation: Warm Shelter.

“It means that we don’t want nobody to freeze to death out there. Everybody’s welcome to come in,” said Durham Rescue Mission Founder Ernie Mills.

White flag shelters are available for anyone who needs it from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning.

