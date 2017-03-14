Dr. Tara Jenkins On Stepping Into The Role Of First Lady At A Young Age [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Tara Jenkins is a graduate of Clark-Atlanta University, Moody Bible Institute, and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, as well as the wife of Pastor Charles Jenkins. She talks about how she felt about becoming a first lady, especially after finding out that she would take on that role at such a young age.

Tara explains that she didn’t plan on being known for being the wife of a pastor, and how she trusted God and realized she was exactly where she’s supposed to be. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

