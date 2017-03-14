Kev On Stage: Keep The Baby Dedications To A Minimum [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
Kev On Stage is the newly appointment head of the Member Relations Committee. It is his job to relay the concerns of the church body to the pastor so that they can be addressed in a timely and orderly manner. In this letter, a member explains that there are frustrations with the amount of baby dedications that come in from people who don’t come to church regularly.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

