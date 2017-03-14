Kev On Stage: Keep The Baby Dedications To A Minimum [EXCLUSIVE]

Kev On Stage is the newly appointment head of the Member Relations Committee. It is his job to relay the concerns of the church body to the pastor so that they can be addressed in a timely and orderly manner. In this letter, a member explains that there are frustrations with the amount of baby dedications that come in from people who don’t come to church regularly.
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Kev On Stage: The Problem With The Hype Man [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Kev On Stage Deals With Stinky Bathroom Traffic [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Kev On Stage’s Is Not Cool With “Pre-Packaged Communion” [EXCLUSIVE]
Every Time Blue Ivy’s Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful
21 photos Launch gallery
Every Time Blue Ivy’s Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful
1. Blue kisses.Source:Instagram 1 of 21
2. Beyonce and Blue Ivy…like mother, like daughterSource:Instagram 2 of 21
3. Basically twins.Source:Instagram 3 of 21
4. Bey and Blue snuggleSource:Instagram 4 of 21
5. Natural and beautiful in New York City.Source:Getty 5 of 21
6. Blue Ivy in pigtailsSource:Instagram 6 of 21
7. Blue Just Chillin’Source:Instagram 7 of 21
8. Rihanna chats with Blue Ivy at the Grammys.Source:Getty 8 of 21
9. Supporting mommy, natural hair and all.Source:Getty 9 of 21
10. Caught dancing on camera!Source:Getty 10 of 21
11. Blue Ivy PlaytimeSource:Instagram 11 of 21
12. Flawless genes.Source:Getty 12 of 21
13. Forget your beauty standards.Source:Getty 13 of 21
14. Daddy duties.Source:Splash 14 of 21
15. Blue’s been natural since day one.Source:Splash 15 of 21
16. Afro appreciation.Source:Instagram 16 of 21
17. Priceless moments.Source:Instagram 17 of 21
18. A Christmas memory.Source:Instagram 18 of 21
19. Going up!Source:Instagram 19 of 21
20. When your mom is Beyonce.Source:Instagram 20 of 21
21. Bey & Jay PDASource:Instagram 21 of 21
comments – Add Yours