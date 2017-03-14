Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Keep Your Mind Strong [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recalls the way her father would react to Erica’s stories of being bothered by things at school. Ultimately, he wanted her to grow out of holding any weight to silly situations like those- he wanted her to have a strong mind.

Erica reads the definition of a weak-minded person, and the definition of a strong-minded person, and talks about the importance of renewing your mind. It is something you have to constantly do because it’s easy to end up in a bad place mentally with everything life can throw at us. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

RELATED: Faith Walking: It’s Just A Shadow [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Go Deep [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Read! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

13 photos Launch gallery

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

Continue reading Faith Walking: Keep Your Mind Strong [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

emotional , Erica Campbell , faith , faith walking , Mind , strong

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 5 days ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 4 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago