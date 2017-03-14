GRIFF’s Prayer For The Kids Who Got Whooped Because Of An Internet Challenge [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, he talks about a challenge that is going around the internet, called “The Hell Challenge.” The challenge requires its participants to say hell a whole bunch of times. Some parents, however, don’t think it’s okay for their kids to say hell.
Those parents with kids who participated in the challenge got in a lot of trouble when they got home for school, so GRIFF says a prayer for them and their parents. Check out this exclusive video for more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
