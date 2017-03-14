Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Enjoying life!! 📸: @livincool

A post shared by Ricky Anderson (@rickygervoussss) on

Our prayers are with Kanye West and his family this morning. West’s cousin Ricky Anderson, who works on his G.O.O.D Music label, suddenly lost his son Avery. According to TMZ, Anderson’s son died in his sleep.

“Today was the worst day of my life! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!! I love you man,” Anderson wrote on Instagram yesterday.

Today was the worst day of my life!! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man

A post shared by Ricky Anderson (@rickygervoussss) on

Avery recently celebrated his first birthday.

RELATED STORIES:

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Toya Wright’s Brothers

Tenn. School Bus Driver Indicted In Fatal Crash That Left 6 Children Dead

 

Kanye West

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 5 days ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 4 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago