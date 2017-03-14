Entertainment News
Kerry Washington’s Adorable New Movie Role

The Light NC staff
Black girls can be engineers, astrophysicists or analysts like Kerry Washington’s new character in Disney Pixar’s third installment of their kid-popular Cars series.

Washington will lend her voice to the Cars 3 character Natalie Certain, a mathematician whose book-smarts can sometime cloud her windshield judgement.

Cars 3 hits theaters June 16, 2017.

