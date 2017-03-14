Lifestyle
Mother Allegedly Watched Her Daughter’s Suicide On Facebook Live, Leaving Taunting Comments

A new report claims Gina Alexis was one of hundreds of viewers who watched her daughter commit suicide on Facebook.

The Light NC staff
The mother of a 14-year-old girl, who tragically committed suicide on Facebook live, may have watched the entire broadcast, The Florida Department Of Children and Families reports.

On January 22nd, Naika Venant went live on Facebok for three hours, telling viewers her intention to commit suicide. Some of the hundreds who watched urged Venant to seek help, while others taunted her.

A new report from DOCFS claims that her mother, Gina Alexis, was among the viewers who watched the 14-year-old girl hang herself.

A user with the account ‘Gina Alexis’ wrote during the broadcast, “#ADHD games played u sad little DCF custody (kid) that’s why u where u at for this dumb (expletive) n more u keep crying wolf u dead u will get buried life goes on after a (kid) trying to be grown seeking boys and girls attention instead of her books.”

The lawyer for Alexis, Howard Talenfeld, says the claims are unfounded, and her mother did not watch the suicide online.

“Mom did not know that Naika had committed suicide. She did not witness this online,” he said in a statement.

Alexis, who tearfully denied the reports, blamed the foster care system for not watching her child.

“I had trusted Florida’s foster care people to care for my baby. Instead, she killed herself on Facebook,” she remarked.

Investigators have not revealed whether Alexis will be charged in the case.

 

SOURCE: WSVN

