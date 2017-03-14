Child Health Report Card NC Gets An “A” and “F”

New report card came out today on how NC’s performance toward child health care.

North Carolina received an “A” for making significant progress towards ensuring that all children have access to health insurance, but that had a lot to do with the Affordable Care Act.

Our state also received an “F” for child poverty. More than half of all North Carolina children under age 5 live in poor or near poor homes.

NC also scored a “D” for birth outcomes, “C” for preconception health, and a “B” for family involvement.

Read more at ABC11.

