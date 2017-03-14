Parents Concerned About Racist Video With Leesville Rd Middle School Students

Three Leesville Road Middle School students posted a video of themselves chanting “KKK” and hurling racial slurs on social media.

The video which has been taken down shows the students saying, “If you’re in America, we don’t accept n*****s,” as well as Jews, Arabs or Hispanics, one of the students says in the video. “Go back to the fields of Alabama, go back to the factories in Mississippi. You don’t deserve freedom.”

The Principal of the school sent out an automated phone message acknowledging the video and describing it as a “racist rant” and stating that they would received appropriate disciplinary action.

Some parents don’t feel that this is enough. Two parents with children at LRMS went on the local radio talk show ‘Connections’ on WFXC/WFXK 104/103 FM during the weekend to say administrators didn’t respond strongly enough.

