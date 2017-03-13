Deitrick Haddon “A Billion People” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In Deitrick Haddon‘s new single, “A Billion People,” he fuses the sounds of Sunday’s gospel choir with the power and drive of the electric guitar. It’s clear the soulful rock-infused song will become an anthem for believers everywhere. And judging by the incredible hook, “I won’t stop until I’ve got a billion people saying Jesus,” that’s exactly what the Deitrick’s plan seems to be!

Check out the Deitrick-directed and executive produced video above to see the glory for yourself!

