Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Deitrick Haddon “A Billion People” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In Deitrick Haddon‘s new single, “A Billion People,” he fuses the sounds of Sunday’s gospel choir with the power and drive of the electric guitar. It’s clear the soulful rock-infused song will become an anthem for believers everywhere. And judging by the incredible hook, “I won’t stop until I’ve got a billion people saying Jesus,” that’s exactly what the Deitrick’s plan seems to be!

Check out the Deitrick-directed and executive produced video above to see the glory for yourself!

RELATED: Deitrick Haddon Joins Stevie Wonder, Faith Evans & More For Prince Tribute [VIDEO]

RELATED: Half Mile Home “Thinking Of Me” [MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: GEI Feat. Kierra Sheard “Hang On” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Is Deitrick Haddon The Most Stylish Man In Gospel? [PHOTOS]

17 photos Launch gallery

Is Deitrick Haddon The Most Stylish Man In Gospel? [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Deitrick Haddon “A Billion People” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Is Deitrick Haddon The Most Stylish Man In Gospel? [PHOTOS]

deitrick haddon

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 5 days ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 4 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago