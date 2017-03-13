Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: It’s Just A Shadow [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recaps one of Warryn Campbell‘s sermons, in which he talks about Psalms 23, a Psalm that just about everyone knows: “The lord is my shepherd, I shall not want…” Warryn talked about the part that reads, “yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for thou art with me.”

Erica explains that what we often forget is that it’s the shadow of death, not death itself. Often, we get afraid of the shadows, when they are in reality harmless, especially while we’re walking with Jesus. If you’re in the problem, God will escort you out of the problem. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

