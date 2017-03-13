Joy Living: Understanding What Joy Is [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell notes that not everyone may understand what joy truly is. Joy, she explains, is yours whether you are receiving something or not. Joy isn’t circumstantial; joy enables you to hold onto a little bit of happy in the low times. It allows you to move past the tough stuff with an awareness that there is purpose in your pain.

Joy is being able to say, “It’s not okay right now, but it’s going to be.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

