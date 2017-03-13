Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Joy Living: Understanding What Joy Is [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell notes that not everyone may understand what joy truly is. Joy, she explains, is yours whether you are receiving something or not. Joy isn’t circumstantial; joy enables you to hold onto a little bit of happy in the low times. It allows you to move past the tough stuff with an awareness that there is purpose in your pain.

Joy is being able to say, “It’s not okay right now, but it’s going to be.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Joy Living: I Love Confident Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Power Of Laughter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Rest In The Joy of The Lord [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

100 photos Launch gallery

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

Continue reading 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

happiness , Joy , joy living

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 5 days ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 4 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago