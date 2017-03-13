GRIFF’s Prayer: Love For The Dads [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF shows some love and support for the dads out there who are getting their kids dressed for school, dropping them off and picking them up, cooking them breakfast or dinner and much more. He shouts out the dads who, although they may not be perfect at doing hair or making lunch, manage to take care and love their kids all the same.

