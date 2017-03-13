GRIFF’s Prayer: Love For The Dads [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF shows some love and support for the dads out there who are getting their kids dressed for school, dropping them off and picking them up, cooking them breakfast or dinner and much more. He shouts out the dads who, although they may not be perfect at doing hair or making lunch, manage to take care and love their kids all the same.
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Of Thanks For Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Windshield Ministry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank God For Good Timing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Famous Fathers Who Put The "Cool" In Cool Dad
14 photos Launch gallery
Famous Fathers Who Put The "Cool" In Cool Dad
1. Chris Brown loves his daughter Royalty so much he named an album after her.Source:Getty 1 of 14
2. New dad John Legend is head over heels for his daughter Luna.Source:Instagram 2 of 14
3. The Rock says his baby girl Jasmine is his biggest inspiration.Source:Instagram 3 of 14
4. Kanye West finally has a baby boy who he can teach to stunt like his daddy.Source:Instagram 4 of 14
5. Swizz Beatz and his kids are always having the best time ever.Source:Instagram 5 of 14
6. Having Kevin Hart as a dad must be amazing.Source:Instagram 6 of 14
7. Nick Cannon always puts “Dem Babies” first.Source:Instagram 7 of 14
8. Usher’s boys are the spitting image of him.Source:Instagram 8 of 14
9. It’s probably hard to keep a straight face with Jamie Foxx as your dad.Source:Instagram 9 of 14
10. Dwyane Wade must be the coolest pop ever.Source:Instagram 10 of 14
11. P. Diddy treats his children like royalty.Source:Instagram 11 of 14
12. In the words of T.I. himself: #FamilyHustleOverErrrrthang.Source:Instagram 12 of 14
13. It doesn’t get any cuter than Steph Curry and Riley‚and new baby girl Ryan.Source:Instagram 13 of 14
14. Rob is not a father yet, but he will be for the first time pretty soon. He’ll probably get a couple of tips from Kanye on how to be a cool dad.Source:Getty 14 of 14
comments – Add Yours