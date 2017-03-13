Ericaism: Teach Your Children To Pray [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that she had a dose of frustrated-mommy-time over the weekend. She took her kids to the mall to pick up some necessities, and they started to wear and tear on her patience a little bit.
Erica’s frustrations were mounting, and by the time they got into the car to go home, she was almost at her wits end. But then, Krista grabbed her hand and proceed to pray her mommy’s frustrations away. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
36. Wow we were young!!!! This is exactly 20 years ago.... Together for 20... This May we'll celebrate 15 years on marriage.. #GodIs #SoGood #WE15 @imericacampbellSource:Instagram 36 of 38
37. #TBT me and @imericacampbell first Valentine's Day ©1997.... Photo Credit @teddyandtinaSource:Instagram 37 of 38
38. I had no idea 20 years ago that my life would be this awesome and blessed!!! And it's because God has allowed me to do life with you!!!Happy Mother's Day baby!!! @imericacampbellSource:Instagram 38 of 38
