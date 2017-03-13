Ericaism: Teach Your Children To Pray [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that she had a dose of frustrated-mommy-time over the weekend. She took her kids to the mall to pick up some necessities, and they started to wear and tear on her patience a little bit.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica’s frustrations were mounting, and by the time they got into the car to go home, she was almost at her wits end. But then, Krista grabbed her hand and proceed to pray her mommy’s frustrations away. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: I Always Say Hi [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Are You Ready For Greater? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Make It Weird [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]