Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Teach Your Children To Pray [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that she had a dose of frustrated-mommy-time over the weekend. She took her kids to the mall to pick up some necessities, and they started to wear and tear on her patience a little bit.

Erica’s frustrations were mounting, and by the time they got into the car to go home, she was almost at her wits end. But then, Krista grabbed her hand and proceed to pray her mommy’s frustrations away. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

RELATED: Ericaism: I Always Say Hi [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Are You Ready For Greater? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Ericaism: Don’t Make It Weird [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

38 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

children , ericaism , fathers , kids , mothers , parents , pray

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 5 days ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 4 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago