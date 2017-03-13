Skai Jackson Serves Up Young Hollywood Style At The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Actress Skai Jackson is taking no prisoners as she showed off her latest look at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center in Los Angeles this weekend.
Young Hollywood definitely came out, and Skai was no exception as she sported a floral print sleeveless dress designed by The 2nd Skin Co. The dress was knee length and accented by a burgundy waist belt as Skai wore the dress with classic black strapped heels. We always love how fashionable, yet age appropriate she looks.
The dress also featured a huge bow design on the left arm that gave Skai stylish flair, making her stand out for all the right reasons.
Her hair was designed into a beautiful crown of braids by celebrity natural stylist Felicia Leatherwood. As always, Skai kept it simple and cute with the soft natural colors for her beautiful face. The Bunk’d star is definitely ready for spring!
DON’T MISS:
Skai Jackson Owns The Red Carpet At The ‘Why Him?’ Premiere
GET THE LOOK: Malia Obama’s Stylish Winter Wear
#SheSlay: Skai Jackson On Internet Haters, ‘I’m Just Rooting For Myself’
Violet Milian Steals The Red Carpet + More Shine At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
11 photos Launch gallery
Violet Milian Steals The Red Carpet + More Shine At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
1. Christina Milian's "Bring Daughter To Red Carpet" Day + More At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards1 of 11
2. Violet Smiles With Mama Christina2 of 11
3. Kevin Hart And Family3 of 11
4. Sydney Park4 of 11
5. Coco Jones5 of 11
6. Ariana Grande Poses In Yellow6 of 11
7. America Ferrera Slays In Blue7 of 11
8. LL Cool J Is All Smiles With His Daughter8 of 11
9. Pharrell Comes In Another Hat9 of 11
10. Tia Mowry-Hardict Keeps Is Cute10 of 11
11. Chris Rock And Family11 of 11
comments – Add Yours