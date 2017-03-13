Lifestyle
Helmut Lang Taps Hood By Air’s Shayne Oliver For A Little Reinvention

The Light NC staff
Hood By Air - Runway - September 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Estrop / Getty


Shayne Oliver, founder and designer of streetwear brand, Hood By Air, is creating a streetwear line that is worthy of high fashion respect. There were rumors that his business was failing, when his Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017 show was abruptly canceled. Nevertheless, it may have been a moment of transition and making room for changes…good ones.

Hood By Air - Runway - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


Helmut Lang is repositioning itself in this competitive fashion marketplace. The CEO, Andrew Rosen, appointed Isabella Burley as the brand’s first ever editor-in-residence. A press release reveals that she’ll, “bring her editorial eye and network of creative talent to influence all departments of the company.” Already elevating the company, her first move was to collaborate with Shayne on a special project of women’s and men’s clothing and accessories that will show in September. Shayne is the first designer to collaborate with Helmut Lang and will be paving the way for other designers.

“Helmut Lang is a pioneering company and we are going back to its heritage of being bold.” ~ Andrew Rosen

While Shayne will be helping Helmut Lang, Hood By Air is not going out of business. A representative for the label commented, “Shayne is currently focusing his time on the special project with Helmut Lang. As a result, HBA will be continued but is transitioning to accomodate this. We will be releasing more information soon.”

Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty


Shayne began his line in 2010 and quickly rose to the top as one to watch. Fans of his collection include Naomi Campbell, Rick Ross, and Pharrell, all pictured above at the HBA show in September 2016.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2016 : Day Five

Source: Vanni Bassetti / Getty


Congratulations, Shayne!

