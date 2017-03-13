Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting of Toya Wright’s Brothers

NewsOne Staff

The man accused of fatally shooting the brothers of reality star Toya Wright was arrested on March 9 in New Orleans, a report from NOLA.com reads.

Antoine Edwards, 31, was booked and charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the July 31 shooting that claimed the lives of Joshua, 31, and Ryan “Rudy” Johnson, 24. The two men were discovered in a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox riddled with multiple gun shots outside of a New Orleans residence.

An arrest warrant obtained by the website shows multiple tipsters informed investigators that the culprit went by the nickname “Toine” or “Tweezy,” and in one instance identified himself as the shooter to multiple witnesses.

The affidavit also says Edwards was “in the area during the time the incident occurred and as the subject who produced a firearm and shot the victims in this incident.”

Edwards’ bond was set at $500,000 and a second court date is scheduled for May 7.

Wright, who forged a successful business career for herself outside of her past marriage to childhood sweetheart and rapper Lil’ Wayne, was rightfully heartbroken when news of the shootings made national headlines last summer.

Celebrity friends and fans offered an outpouring of support to Wright and her family during the difficult weeks that followed. Wright still uses her social media accounts to honor the special memories she shared with her brothers throughout the years.

