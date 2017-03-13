Taffi Dollar On Finding & Respecting Each Other’s Roles In A Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Pastor, author, teacher, entrepreneur, wife and mother Taffi Dollar serves as the CEO of Arrow Global Entertainment. She’s also married to Creflo Dollar, and her new book “Gender Roles: A Grace-Based Perspective” is available now. She explains how the inspiration for the book came when she went to a Women’s Conference in South Africa and had an epiphany. Taffi talks about a “revelation of operating as heirs together in the body of Christ,” saying that God spoke to her about equality in the gender roles of a marriage.
“In Christ we are equal,” Taffi says, and explains that that is the basis of the book; understanding that God wants us to be able to respect & see each other’s gifts, and thus reach our potential. Plus, Erica Campbell opens up about her own initial hesitancy with taking on the role of a first lady. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
