Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Taffi Dollar On Finding & Respecting Each Other’s Roles In A Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Pastor, author, teacher, entrepreneur, wife and mother Taffi Dollar serves as the CEO of Arrow Global Entertainment. She’s also married to Creflo Dollar, and her new book “Gender Roles: A Grace-Based Perspective” is available now. She explains how the inspiration for the book came when she went to a Women’s Conference in South Africa and had an epiphany. Taffi talks about a “revelation of operating as heirs together in the body of Christ,” saying that God spoke to her about equality in the gender roles of a marriage.

“In Christ we are equal,” Taffi says, and explains that that is the basis of the book; understanding that God wants us to be able to respect & see each other’s gifts, and thus reach our potential. Plus, Erica Campbell opens up about her own initial hesitancy with taking on the role of a first lady. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: JJ Hairston On What God Said To Him That Saved His Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tammy & Kirk Franklin Talk Marriage With Erica & Warryn Campbell [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tammy & Kirk Franklin On Realizing The Spark Was Missing In Their Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


Gender , marriage , New Book , roles , Taffi Dollar

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 5 days ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 4 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago