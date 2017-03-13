Taffi Dollar On Finding & Respecting Each Other’s Roles In A Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pastor, author, teacher, entrepreneur, wife and mother Taffi Dollar serves as the CEO of Arrow Global Entertainment. She’s also married to Creflo Dollar, and her new book “Gender Roles: A Grace-Based Perspective” is available now. She explains how the inspiration for the book came when she went to a Women’s Conference in South Africa and had an epiphany. Taffi talks about a “revelation of operating as heirs together in the body of Christ,” saying that God spoke to her about equality in the gender roles of a marriage.

“In Christ we are equal,” Taffi says, and explains that that is the basis of the book; understanding that God wants us to be able to respect & see each other’s gifts, and thus reach our potential. Plus, Erica Campbell opens up about her own initial hesitancy with taking on the role of a first lady. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

