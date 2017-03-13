GOP Rep. Steve King Let’s His Racist Flag Fly Again

NewsOne Staff

U.S. Rep. Steve King (Iowa-R) came under fire Sunday after tweeting support for White nationalism, The New York Times reports.

King tweeted an article from the Voice of Europe website about Geert Wilders, a far-right Dutch politician who supports barring Muslim immigrants and banning the Quran in the Netherlands. According to the Times, Wilders has also called Moroccan immigrants “scum.”

“Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny,” King’s tweet read. “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017

The line tipped further after David Duke, a former Klu Klux Klansman, tweeted in support of King’s xenophobic endorsement.

King’s comments undoubtedly created a wave of criticism over social media and re-affirmed the congressman’s commitment in disseminating racist propaganda.

that's the thing about that steve king cat. this isn't about immigration for him. it's just about whiteness. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) March 13, 2017

Hey @stevekingIA I’m “somebody else’s baby” & I served in the U.S. Marines despite your intolerance of me. You’re welcome. #ProudImmigrant pic.twitter.com/FrZKK3lTkH — The Muslim Marine 🕊 (@MuslimMarine) March 13, 2017

People keep voting @SteveKingIA into office, so don't just be disgusted by him, remember that he's supported. — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) March 13, 2017

If you're only now getting upset about Steve King's comments, you've really lived under a rock/ haven't cared about Latinos or immigrants.🤷🏻 — Esther Lee (@EstherYuHsiLee) March 13, 2017

Several people on Twitter called for Iowa voters to support Kim Weaver, a democrat who recently lost to King in the 2016 election. Weaver plans to run against King again in the midterm election.

We can only remove white nationalists like @SteveKingIA from office if folks run against them. That's what this woman's doing. Check her out https://t.co/qkqVJQspWT — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 13, 2017

@KimWeaverIA @SteveKingIA Steve King just made horrific, racist comments on CNN. I'm donating to you right now. — Tucker Catson (@2017ResistNow) March 13, 2017

Meet The Woman Running Against White Supremacist Steve King In Iowa – This Is How To Help Her Win https://t.co/dqgsanbQ96 pic.twitter.com/eEtnNA1I5h — Artzthings (@Artzthings) March 13, 2017

King’s recent tweet adds to a list of racist antics made by the congressman.

During a MSNBC panel discussion in July King made headlines when he suggested White people were the only group to properly contribute to civilization.

“I’d ask you to go back through history and figure out where are these contributions that have been made by these other categories of people that you are talking about,” King said. “Where did any other subgroup of people contribute more to civilization?”

A few weeks prior King voiced support against a bill that would introduce Harriet Tubman as the face of the $20 bill.

And in 2013 King ridiculously argued that for every successful child of undocumented immigrants, there were 100 others with “calves the size of cantaloupes” from hauling marijuana, in an argument against immigration reform.

King’s fourth public offense on Sunday suggests he’s way past the time limitations of a strike out.

Sound off in the comments below.

SOURCE: The New York Times, The Des Moines Register

SEE ALSO:

Michael Eric Dyson: ‘Steve King & Bill O’Reilly Are Reproducing The Pathology Of White Supremacy’

Rep. Steve King’s ‘Subgroups’ Comment Is Evidence Of White Supremacist Mentality At RNC