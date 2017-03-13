Why More Heart Attacks And Accidents Happen Today

It’s the first full day after Daylight savings time and some studies say it is also the day that more people experience a greater chance of heart attacks and car crashes.

Losing an hour of sleep could have a great impact on the human body.

According to a University of Alabama at Birmingham experts say, Daylight Saving Time may have adverse affects on motor skills, productivity and could lead to an increased number of heart attacks that may take place on Monday.

CLICK HERE and read more.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: