Congratulations to NCCU on winning the MEAC after defeating Norfolk State Saturday night, and now they are headed to the NCAA for the 2nd time.

Congrat’s to head coach LeVelle Moton as the eagles enter at a #16 seed and are preparing for the first game against the University of California, Davis in the First Four in Dayton on Tuesday. The winner will play Kansas.

Read more at ABC11

