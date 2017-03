Duke won the ACC tournament and now on to the NCAA as UNC is posted as the #1 seed.

North Carolina, which fell in the semifinals of the ACC tournament to Duke, was given the No. 1 seed in the South Region and will take on No. 16 Texas Southern in Greenville, SC, to open NCAA Tournament play on Friday.

Here’s the bracket schedule.

CLICK HERE to see larger printable bracket

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: