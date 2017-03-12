Chicago Newspaper Blasted Over Story About Chance The Rapper’s Child Support Issues

A few days afterdonated $1 million dollars to Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Sun-Times published a hit-piece claiming that the rapper has child support issues.

In Mary Mitchell’s article, she writes that the Grammy-winning artist is currently going through a “messy split from the mother of his 18-month-old daughter threatens to overshadow the positive vibes created by his $1 million donation to the Chicago Public Schools.” She also drives this point down by stressing that the rapper does take care of his family but that there isn’t a permanent court-appointed payment plan.

As Billboard noted the story claimed that Kirsten Corley—who is currently unemployed—is seeking temporary child support, as well as money to purchase a home, furniture and a new car.

“Kirsten is essentially being held hostage in Chancelor’s residence as, on one hand, he will not assist her with the support necessary to obtain her own residence unless this entire matter is resolved on his terms, yet on the other hand, Kirsten does not have knowledge of what specific objections Chancelor has to her counter proposal and therefore, it would be impossible to resolve.”

Yeah she tried it, but Chance finished it. In a now-deleted video posted on his Instragram, he told the paper to stay out of his personal business.

“Y’all better do y’all jobs and stop worrying about how good my family is,” he said. “Just a friendly reminder. Don’t let anybody get between you and your family…Sun-Times, get the f–k back.’”

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say too:

So Chance The Rapper donated a million dollars to Chicago schools, & the Chicago Sun Times responds with a hit piece about his child support pic.twitter.com/LkqCuDd2gN — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) March 10, 2017

I see some Chicago Sun-Times staffers on here tap dancing on Twitter to defend Mary Mitchell's messy hit piece on Chance the Rapper… pic.twitter.com/M2ywcP1CB5 — Derrick Clifton (@DerrickClifton) March 10, 2017

I feel like Rauner was feeling the heat from the criticism and the donation so he had the Sun Times hit Chance with the defamation. — Post-Cassius Clay (@POPE__) March 9, 2017

Chance did something great for Chicago. and the Sun Times takes the front page to try to discredit him. thats so ugly. @Suntimes — BraveHart (@Steph_TheGreat) March 9, 2017

The reality is that the money is there & that the governor could adequately fund CPS & is choosing not to. That's the only story, @Suntimes. — deray mckesson (@deray) March 9, 2017

@theBreaux @Suntimes this article is such a lazy attempt to find any way to discredit Chano. I can't believe this is "front page" news — You (@BoobieMiles35) March 9, 2017

Sister girl positions herself as the Sun-Times' resident defender of Black folks. I think the hell not, not today. — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) March 9, 2017

RELATED NEWS:

Chance The Rapper Donates $1 Million To Chicago Public Schools

Chance The Rapper’s Meeting With Illinois Governor Sheds Light On Political Complacency

Will Trumpcare Work For You?

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: