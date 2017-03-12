Women Share Incredible Testimonies Of Surviving The Worst [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell & GRIFF had the pleasure of doing the morning show aired live from Davis Broadcasting’s 15th Annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon, in Columbus, Georgia. Members of the beautiful and enthusiastic live audience shared their praise reports. Women stood up and shared their testimonies about going through incredible trials and tribulations and emerging victorious.

Follow @GetUpErica

One woman opened up about her experience of surviving a heart attack that was supposed to be fatal. Click on the audio player to hear these powerful stories in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Cheryl Jackson On How The Day Without Women Strike Made An Impact [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Of Thanks For Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: I Love Confident Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]