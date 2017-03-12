Get Up Erica
Women Share Incredible Testimonies Of Surviving The Worst [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
Erica Campbell & GRIFF had the pleasure of doing the morning show aired live from Davis Broadcasting’s 15th Annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon, in Columbus, Georgia. Members of the beautiful and enthusiastic live audience shared their praise reports. Women stood up and shared their testimonies about going through incredible trials and tribulations and emerging victorious.

One woman opened up about her experience of surviving a heart attack that was supposed to be fatal. Click on the audio player to hear these powerful stories in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

