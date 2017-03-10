Another Gem From Charles Barkley: ‘A Lot Of Black People Are Full Of S**t’

In a recent interview with The Shadow League, former NBA star Charles Barkley once again underscored his disdain for African Americans, saying, he doesn’t worry about criticism from his own people.
“I don’t worry about that,” he told the sports news outlet. “Listen, my track record speaks for itself. The one thing I’ve learned as a Black man is every time I say something that is not 100 percent in agreement with the Black community there’s a faction that goes crazy. I don’t care about that. People say to me ‘Man, did you just give $1 million to a Historically Black College?’ I say ‘Yeah.’ And they say, ‘Well, why didn’t you tell anybody?’
“I say, ‘I’m not trying to impress those co**s*ckers.’ I just gave Morehouse, Clark Atlanta and Alabama A&M in Huntsville $1 million dollars to help Black kids go to college. I just gave Auburn $2 million to recruit Black kids. I’m good with my blackness. Listen, man, one thing I understand about being Black and famous is a lot of Black people are full of sh**. I’m good with that.”
This isn’t the first time Barkley said something outrageous about black people. Back in 2014, he told CNN that Black people “cry racial profiling” when cops come into these communities to “clean up the neighborhood.”
Ok, Sir Charles.
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
34 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 34
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 34
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 34
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 34
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
5 of 34
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 34
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 34
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 34
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 34
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 34
11. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
11 of 34
12. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
12 of 34
13. Omar Abrego, 37
13 of 34
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
14 of 34
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 34
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 34
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
17 of 34
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
18 of 34
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
19 of 34
20. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
20 of 34
21. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
21 of 34
22. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
22 of 34
23. Walter Scott, 50
23 of 34
24. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
24 of 34
25. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
25 of 34
26. Delrawn Small, 37
26 of 34
27. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
27 of 34
28. Gregory Frazier, 56
28 of 34
29. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
29 of 34
30. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
30 of 34
31. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
31 of 34
32. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
32 of 34
33. Joshua Beal, 25
33 of 34
34. Kajuan Raye, 19
34 of 34