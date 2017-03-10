Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August

How do we eliminate poverty in our communities? What’s the best route in providing quality, top notch education in our community? Are Charter Schools a viable option for providing our children an opportunity to reach academic excellence and opening the gates of success in life? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into these questions with Genesia Newsome , Founder and Chief Executive Director of both the New Way Foundation and Uproar Leadership Academy.





Also On The Light 103.9 FM: