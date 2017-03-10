HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To The White House

Danielle Jennings

Sigh. As a large majority of the country is still trying to shake the nightmare of the Trump administration, which consistently proves that real life is scarier than fiction, HBO has decided to jump in the ring and make us relive the 2016 election all over again.

Industry insider Deadline was the first to break the news that cable giant HBO is reportedly working on a miniseries about Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House. So not only will Americans have to deal with his real life reign of terror, now we can see it all unfold on our TV screens…gee, thanks.

The full statement about the as-yet-untitled project reads:

Donald Trump’s unconventional presidential campaign and improbable victory over Hillary Clinton is getting a miniseries treatment by HBO. The project will chronicle Trump’s road to victory in the 2016 presidential election in one of the most stunning political upsets of all time. Jay Roach is on board to direct and executive produce, with Playtone’s Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman executive producing. The trio also worked together on the Emmy-winning 2012 HBO film ‘Game Change’ about the 2008 presidential campaign of John McCain — which, like Trump, featured an outsider and media star in VP candidate Sarah Palin.

Since the miniseries is still in the very early stages, there has been no announcement made about any possible casting choices or if it will play as a serious drama or satire. HBO has consistently proven itself to be one of the most groundbreaking networks in terms of original programming, but this project may be like picking at an open wound. Do we really want/need to see the circus of the 2016 election and the subsequent victory of Trump all over again so soon? Time and viewers will certainly tell.

