Duke And UNC Go Head To Head For Third Time

The ACC Tournament held the Quarterfinal day on Thursday and displayed the two remaining North Carolina teams at their very best. Duke and North Carolina both played and beat teams they’ve lost to during the regular season.

UNC and Duke will meet for the third time in a season for the first time since 2011. On Friday, the longtime rivals meet to decide a season series winner and a spot in Saturday’s conference championship is on the line.

The game tips off on ESPN at 7:00 pm eastern standard time.

