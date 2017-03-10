First Black ‘Bachelorette’ Feels Pressured To Choose Black Partner

First black 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay feels pressured to choose a black man https://t.co/2i79rURnmh pic.twitter.com/pPbuCP3jYO — Blavity (@Blavity) March 9, 2017

The first Black Bachelorette is feeling that she is being pressured into picking a Black mate for her upcoming season.

Rachel Lindsay, the 31-year-old lawyer from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, told the The Hollywood Reporter, “That is a very common question that I get from black people,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t want to go into this process with any preconceived notions or any pressures to do something for somebody else. I hate to sound selfish, but it’s my process.”

She added: “It’s my journey in finding love. And whether that person is black, white, red, whatever — it’s my journey. I’m not choosing a man for America, I’m choosing a man for me.”

However despite Lindsay’s apparent colorblindness, she stressed that she is honored to be the first Black Bachelorette.

“To be the first African-American woman is a beautiful thing. I’m honored and humbled to be the one chosen. Because that’s how I feel: like I was chosen to be in this role,” Lindsay said. “I’m hoping that as a black Bachelorette you’re going to get to see a more diverse cast, a cast that’s reflective of what America looks like. And not just Bachelor Nation or whatever else, but what America looks like.”

While we’ve known for weeks that Lindsay was set to be The Bachelorette, on Monday she was let go from The Bachelor. She says that her family is ready to see what happens to her in the next season of the dating reality show.

“My dad is very supportive about me being the Bachelorette. He realizes what an amazing experience it is. And then seeing how I was portrayed on Nick’s season, I think it took away the skepticism that he had about the unknown.”

BEAUTIES, what do you think? Will you be watching?

