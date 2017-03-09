Chattanooga Bus Driver Indicted In Deadly Crash That Killed Six Children

News One
Johnthony Walker, 24, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on six counts of vehicular manslaughter, among other charges.

21 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
The 24-year-old Chattanooga bus driver arrested and charged in a fiery November crash that killed six children was indicted Wednesday on six counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to The Chattanooga Free Press.

Johnthony Walker was charged by a grand jury with four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable electronic device by a school bus driver, the outlet reports.

Walker faces arraignment on March 24.

According to police testimony during a January hearing, Walker was found driving 50 mph in a 30 mph zone and engaged in cell phone use during the November 21 crash, according to CNN.

Multiple children were also injured during the accident. Judge J.B. Bennett delayed several lawsuits  against Walker and his former employer, Durham School Services, until the close of Walker’s criminal proceedings, WRCB reports.

SOURCE: The Chattanooga Free PressCNNWRCB

