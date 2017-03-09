Cheryl Jackson On How The Day Without Women Strike Made An Impact [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
21 hours ago

Erica Campbell
On International Women’s Day, D.C. radio host Cheryl Jackson talked with Erica Campbell about the nationwide Day Without Women initiative. Cheryl explained that all the women in the entirety of Radio One D.C. took the day off in protest. She explains what the Day Without Women aims to do by withdrawing women from daily life for a day, and some of the issues that the protest addresses.

Cheryl also explained how the strike affected institutions almost immediately in the DMV area, and how people participated even if they couldn’t take off from work. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

