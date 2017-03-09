Mr. Griffin: What Does God Sound Like? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF explains that before he heard absolutely anything in life, he heard the voice of the Lord. He wasn’t always aware of this fact, but he knows this now because of a life-changing conversation he had with the late Bishop Eddie Long, in which GRIFF asked him, “what does God sound like?” The answer Bishop gave was, “he sounds like you, GRIFF.” God is the voice inside of you.

GRIFF then goes on to explain that he is leery of those super Christians who can spit out any bible verse at will, but will lose faith the second something goes even slightly wrong or unexpectedly. Check out this exclusive video to hear him explain more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

