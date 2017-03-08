Joy Living: I Love Confident Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell talks about the beauty of a confident woman. It doesn’t matter how a woman wears her hair, what kind of clothes she wears or what size she is, Erica explains. Instead, it’s all about the confidence. You can always find the confident woman in the room because the confidence comes from within; it comes from knowing who you are, not from anything material.

This confidence is the essence of joy living. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of Erica’s ode to the confident woman, in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

