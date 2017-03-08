Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer Of Thanks For Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 days ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In honor of International Women’s Day, GRIFF dedicates his prayer to women, and everything about them! He laments at the fact that on this day, which is also the Day Without Women, he doesn’t get to be in the presence of women like he usually is.

He then thanks God for everything about women, from how they smell, to their eyelashes, to just about every single type of hair and dress size that women wear. Check out this exclusive video for this sweet prayer in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Windshield Ministry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank God For Good Timing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The One Thick Cornrow [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

12 photos Launch gallery

Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

Continue reading Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

day without women , Griff , GRIFF'S prayer , International Women's Day , women

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 3 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago