GRIFF’s Prayer Of Thanks For Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In honor of International Women’s Day, GRIFF dedicates his prayer to women, and everything about them! He laments at the fact that on this day, which is also the Day Without Women, he doesn’t get to be in the presence of women like he usually is.

He then thanks God for everything about women, from how they smell, to their eyelashes, to just about every single type of hair and dress size that women wear. Check out this exclusive video for this sweet prayer in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

