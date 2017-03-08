America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This Hilarious Spoof

If you haven’t’ seen the racially-themed thrillerby now, you’re most likely living under a rock. The brainchild ofis a bonafide box office hit, securing $30 million dollars in its opening weekend.

The buzz around the film has inspired memes, gifs, and of course, clever spoofs. One of our favs come from Funny Or Die, where ‘Get Out’ is re-imagined as the Trump administration and his family.

It’s so laugh out loud funny, even Peele had to RT the moment.

Take a look:

.@JordanPeele's Horror film "Get Out" meets the only thing that could make meeting the parents even scarier, President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/FLylMad3H5 — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) March 6, 2017

Holy shit. This had me 💀💀💀 https://t.co/BmxnBAV7bU — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 6, 2017

