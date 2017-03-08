Faith Walking: Read! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recites the scripture that says, “my people perish for lack of knowledge.” The bible encourages us to study, to inform ourselves; to read. Based off of that, Erica urges us to keep reading, and to encourage reading in our households.
It goes beyond reading articles about pop culture online and in magazines- you have to read books! Check out the exclusive video to hear more of this message in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
49 photos Launch gallery
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 49
2. “Moonwalk” by Michael Jackson2 of 49
3. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison3 of 49
4. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar4 of 49
5. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah5 of 49
6. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama6 of 49
7. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead7 of 49
8. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers8 of 49
9. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe9 of 49
10. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston10 of 49
11. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan11 of 49
12. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley12 of 49
13. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison13 of 49
14. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant14 of 49
15. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison15 of 49
16. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker16 of 49
17. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka17 of 49
18. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham18 of 49
19. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino19 of 49
20. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers20 of 49
21. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks21 of 49
22. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson22 of 49
23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz23 of 49
24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins24 of 49
25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin25 of 49
26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas26 of 49
27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree27 of 49
28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene28 of 49
29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry29 of 49
30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn30 of 49
31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou31 of 49
32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis32 of 49
33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris33 of 49
34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane34 of 49
35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler35 of 49
36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou36 of 49
37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown37 of 49
38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen38 of 49
39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin39 of 49
40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder40 of 49
41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett41 of 49
42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell42 of 49
43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki43 of 49
44. “Roots” by Alex Haley44 of 49
45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison45 of 49
46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho46 of 49
47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake47 of 49
48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup48 of 49
49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell49 of 49
