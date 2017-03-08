Faith Walking: Read! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recites the scripture that says, “my people perish for lack of knowledge.” The bible encourages us to study, to inform ourselves; to read. Based off of that, Erica urges us to keep reading, and to encourage reading in our households.

It goes beyond reading articles about pop culture online and in magazines- you have to read books! Check out the exclusive video to hear more of this message in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

