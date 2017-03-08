Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Read! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 days ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recites the scripture that says, “my people perish for lack of knowledge.” The bible encourages us to study, to inform ourselves; to read. Based off of that, Erica urges us to keep reading, and to encourage reading in our households.

It goes beyond reading articles about pop culture online and in magazines- you have to read books! Check out the exclusive video to hear more of this message in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided this summer to take a look at the state of reading for black youth. <a href="https://www.commonsensemedia.org/research/children-teens-and-reading&quot; target="_blank">Research</a> has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who <em>never or hardly</em> read<em>tripled</em> during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: <a href="http://www.hellobeautiful.com/&quot; target="_blank">Hello Beautiful</a> and <a href="http://www.theurbandaily.com/&quot; target="_blank">The Urban Daily</a> to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

