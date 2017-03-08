Kev On Stage: The Problem With The Hype Man [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kev On Stage is the newly appointed leader of the Membership Relations Committee. Members of the church body come to him with their complaints to take to the pastor, so they may be addressed accordingly. In this letter, the body makes it known that they are concerned about the pastor’s hype man being too loud, and making the pastor’s sermon difficult to understand.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

