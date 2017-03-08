Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Woman Takes “Get Up Poll” Opportunity To Ask GRIFF Out! [EXCLUSIVE]

2 days ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Get Up Poll, Erica Campbell asked listeners, “are you happily single?” These ladies called in with responses from just about every side of the equation; one woman says she’s okay with it, but another explains her difficulties struggling through it.

She also had something to say to brother GRIFF, and she took the opportunity while she had it! Check out this clip to hear what listeners had to say and the adorable exchange go down on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF Sings His Favorite Gospel Song For Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Are Locs Inappropriate For The Workplace? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: How Do You Direct Your Child To Your Destiny? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]


Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

39 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]


 

dating , get up poll , Griff , Relationships , single

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 3 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago