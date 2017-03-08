Woman Takes “Get Up Poll” Opportunity To Ask GRIFF Out! [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Get Up Poll, Erica Campbell asked listeners, “are you happily single?” These ladies called in with responses from just about every side of the equation; one woman says she’s okay with it, but another explains her difficulties struggling through it.

Follow @GetUpErica

She also had something to say to brother GRIFF, and she took the opportunity while she had it! Check out this clip to hear what listeners had to say and the adorable exchange go down on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF Sings His Favorite Gospel Song For Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Are Locs Inappropriate For The Workplace? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: How Do You Direct Your Child To Your Destiny? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]