JJ Hairston On What God Said To Him That Saved His Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Stellar Award-winning singer and songwriter JJ Hairston chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about his new single, “You Deserve.” He talks about the process of collaboration he went through to write the song, and being surprised by its success.

Plus, JJ talks about the journey he and his wife have gone through to get to the place they are in today, after 22 years of marriage. He explains what he heard God say to him that gave him the clarity that saved his marriage. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

