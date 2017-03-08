Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

JJ Hairston On What God Said To Him That Saved His Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2 days ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Stellar Award-winning singer and songwriter JJ Hairston chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about his new single, “You Deserve.” He talks about the process of collaboration he went through to write the song, and being surprised by its success.

Plus, JJ talks about the journey he and his wife have gone through to get to the place they are in today, after 22 years of marriage. He explains what he heard God say to him that gave him the clarity that saved his marriage.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: JJ Hairston Tells A Touching Story About The Late Thomas Clay’s Generosity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: JJ Hairston Explains How A Missouri Pastor Inspired “You Deserve It” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: JJ Hairston “You Deserve It” [NEW MUSIC]


JJ Hairston At Praise Studios

10 photos Launch gallery

JJ Hairston At Praise Studios

Continue reading JJ Hairston At Praise Studios

JJ Hairston At Praise Studios

Black Love , husband , JJ Hairston , marriage , married , Relationships , single , wife , You Deserve It

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 3 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 1 month ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 4 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 4 months ago